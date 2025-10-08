Tesla unveils “affordable yet disappointing” versions of Model Y and Model 3

According to Tesla’s official website, the new Model Y Standard and Model 3 Standard versions are priced at $39,990 and $36,990 respectively, which is only $5,000 less than the previous trims. Tesla says the new models are designed to offset the loss of the federal tax benefit, but they have fewer features than the premium versions.

Photo credit: Tesla's official X account

The Model Y Standard offers up to 516 km (321 mi) of range according to the EPA estimate, a top speed of 200 km/h (125 mph), and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds. The base model includes 18-inch Aperture wheels with optional 19-inch Crossflow wheels, a tow package with a capacity of 1.6 tons, and three color options: Stealth Grey, Pearl White Multi-Coat, and Diamond Black.

The interior follows a minimalist All Black design with textile upholstery, manually adjusted mirrors, and standard fabric seats. The Model 3 option offers a variant with vegan leather.

Tesla highlights that the Model Y remains one of the safest cars in the world. The vehicle includes 360-degree visibility cameras, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, and collision warning systems. The reinforced body and large crumple zones improve passenger protection.

The Full Self-Driving (Supervised) package remains a paid option that requires driver supervision. Tesla notes that its autonomous driving features depend on regulatory approvals. Each Tesla comes with a mobile charging kit and access to the company’s Supercharger network.

The company now faces intensifying competition from Chinese automakers and new European entrants. While Elon Musk continues to pursue ambitious projects in artificial intelligence and robotics, the automotive division remains Tesla’s core business and is under growing pressure.

Earlier, it was reported that Tesla topped South Korea’s imported car market for the second consecutive month, with nearly 8,000 units sold in August.