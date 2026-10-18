Tesla Roadster to gain ‘consciousness’ and learn to perform stunts, Musk says

In a post on X on October 17, Musk said drivers would be able to ask the Roadster to perform any of the tricks demonstrated during its unveiling, describing the vehicle as “sentient.”

“Also, we will have a wild looping track (crazier even than Hot Wheels) at our Texas HQ where you can test out your Roadster,” he added.

Musk also outlined plans for future demonstrations involving the car flying over the Snake River or the Grand Canyon, landing on its wheels and reaching speeds exceeding half the speed of sound.

Turns out the future does have flying cars https://t.co/6fexPp6SXI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2026

Tesla has not announced when the autonomous stunt capabilities or the proposed test track will become available.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tesla had unveiled a new Roadster sports car.