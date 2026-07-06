Tesla reports 25% increase in Q2 2026 deliveries

According to Tesla, Model 3 and Model Y accounted for the bulk of deliveries, with 467,762 units delivered and 442,936 units produced during the April-June period. Tesla’s other models recorded 12,364 deliveries and 8,822 units produced.

The company delivered 480,126 vehicles worldwide in the second quarter of 2026, up 25% from 384,122 vehicles delivered in the same period the previous year.

In addition to vehicle sales, Tesla deployed 13.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy storage products during the quarter.

The company noted that its second-quarter vehicle deliveries and energy storage deployments are only partial indicators of financial performance, which also depends on factors such as average selling prices, cost of sales, and foreign exchange movements.

Tesla is scheduled to release its full second-quarter financial results after the close of U.S. markets on July 22. The company will also host a live webcast and a question-and-answer session with management to discuss its financial performance, business results and outlook.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that American automaker Tesla delivered more electric vehicles than China’s BYD in the first quarter of 2026, overtaking BYD in the electric-vehicle market.