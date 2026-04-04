Tesla overtakes BYD in electric vehicle market

According to Tesla, the company delivered 358,023 battery electric vehicles (BEV) worldwide between January and March. Production exceeded 408,000 units during the reporting period.

According to BYD, sales of fully electric vehicles totaled 310,389 units in the first quarter. Total vehicle sales, including plug-in hybrids, reached 700,463 units.

As a result, Tesla surpassed BYD in BEV deliveries on a quarterly basis.

The bulk of Tesla’s deliveries came from the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y, which accounted for more than 340,000 vehicles.

At the same time, BYD continues to maintain strong positions thanks to its wide lineup of electric and hybrid vehicles, primarily focused on the domestic Chinese market.

Leadership in the global electric vehicle market has repeatedly shifted between the two companies. In particular, BYD first overtook Tesla in fully electric vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tesla plans to ramp up production of its Semi electric trucks.