Tesla launches driverless Cybercab rides in Austin

The rollout marks the first passenger use of the purpose-built autonomous vehicle, which Tesla has positioned as the next stage of its Robotaxi service.

According to Tesla, the gold-colored Cybercab uses camera-based vision and sensors to navigate and is designed without traditional driver controls. The vehicle features butterfly doors and a central touchscreen offering entertainment applications including theater, music and gaming.

BREAKING: Tesla has officially started offering Cybercab rides to the public.



I’ve been waiting years to say that!



I took one of the world's first public rides. The cabin is comfortable and spacious, the suspension is soft, and FSD is VERY smooth. It’s an incredible vehicle.… pic.twitter.com/XBzJI9EVQm — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 4, 2026

The launch has also drawn regulatory scrutiny. On September 4, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it had opened an Audit Query into Tesla’s certification that the Cybercab complies with all applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

The agency said it would examine the technical data and processes behind Tesla’s self-certification of a vehicle that lacks traditional human controls, including whether the company determined that certain safety standards do not apply to automated vehicles.

The future has arrived in Austin pic.twitter.com/RTCb0O5sez — Tesla (@Tesla) September 3, 2026

NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison said the agency supports the safe deployment of automated vehicles but must ensure that “all of our laws are followed.”

The regulator also said it had begun work on eight rulemakings covering requirements including brake pedals, windshield wipers, lighting and rearview mirrors. Existing federal safety standards remain in force until those rulemakings are completed.

Speaking at the Cybercab launch event in Austin, Tesla head of AI Ashok Elluswamy said the company’s Robotaxi fleet had surpassed 1 million miles of unsupervised operation, up from the 380,000 miles disclosed in July.

Cybercab rides are currently available only in limited parts of Austin. Tesla’s broader Robotaxi service, which primarily uses Model Y vehicles, operates in Austin, Dallas and Houston in Texas, as well as Miami, Orlando and Tampa in Florida. The company says additional cities will be added in the coming months.

Tesla said the Cybercab was designed with accessibility in mind, including bench-style seating positioned at wheelchair height, Braille on the doors and overhead buttons, and cabin space for service animals. Passengers aged 13 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult, while children under 13 are not permitted to ride.

The vehicle’s rear cargo area provides 20.2 cubic feet of space, which Tesla says is sufficient for two checked bags and two carry-on bags.

Tesla also said the Cybercab will soon be equipped with V5 Starlink hardware. Starlink said the system would provide direct satellite connectivity for the vehicle and passengers, particularly in areas where cellular networks are weak or congested.

Businesses interested in purchasing individual Cybercab vehicles or fleets for commercial use can register their interest through Tesla’s website.

Earlier,Qazinform reported that Tesla delivered more than 480,000 vehicles worldwide in the second quarter of 2026, up 25% from a year earlier, while production exceeded 450,000 units.