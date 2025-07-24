Tennis: Rybakina eases past Mboko into Washington singles quarterfinals

Rybakina saw off Victoria Mboko of Canada, ranked 88th, after winning two sets 6-3, 7-5 in the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women’s singles second round.

To note, the prize money for the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open is estimated at over 1.2 million US dollars, with the WTA singles champion collecting 197,570 US dollars as well as 500 ranking points.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina moved to the quarterfinal at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women’s doubles competition in Washington D.C.