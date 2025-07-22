Kazakhstan’s Rybakina into Mubadala Citi DC Open doubles quarterfinal

Rybakina paired with British Emma Raducanu upset Tereza Mihalíková of Slovakia and Olivia Nicholls of the GB 2-6, 7-6 (4), 11-9 in the Round of 16 match to clinch a spot at the Mubadala Citi DC Open doubles quarterfinal.

As reported previously, Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan defeated Andrea Vavassori of Italy 7-5, 6-7 (9-11), 6-4 in the qualifying final of the ATP 500 event - the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington D.C.