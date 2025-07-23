EN
    Tennis: Putintseva loses to Osaka in Washington singles opener

    11:20, 23 July 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putinstseva failed to advance to the second round of the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women’s singles competition in Washington D.C., Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan’s Putinstseva fell to Japanese Naomi Osaka 2-6, 5-7 in the Mubadala Citi DC Open first-round match.

    Osaka’s victory set the stage for the second-round showdown with British Emma Raducanu.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina moved to the quarterfinal at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women’s doubles competition in Washington D.C.

