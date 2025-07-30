Tennis: Kazakhstan’s Putintseva out of 2025 National Bank Open
14:12, 30 July 2025
Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva failed to reach the second round of the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Montreal, Canada, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Putintseva fell to Guo Hanyu of China 3-6, 3-6 in the opening match of the 2025 National Bank Open singles.
As reported earlier, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated Hailey Baptiste in the second round at the 2025 Canadian Open, branded as the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, in Montreal, Canada.