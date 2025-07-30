Rybakina advances to 2025 Canadian Open third round
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated Hailey Baptiste in the second round at the 2025 Canadian Open, branded as the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, in Montreal, Canada, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Rybakina upset Baptiste in two straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in the match that lasted one hour and 13 minutes.
The Kazakhstani is to take on Jaqueline Cristian of Romania in the third round.
