    Rybakina advances to 2025 Canadian Open third round

    12:10, 30 July 2025

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated Hailey Baptiste in the second round at the 2025 Canadian Open, branded as the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, in Montreal, Canada, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: Оlympic.kz

    Rybakina upset Baptiste in two straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in the match that lasted one hour and 13 minutes.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on Jaqueline Cristian of Romania in the third round.

    Earlier, it was reported Kukushkin defeats Karatsev in the ATP Challenger singles tennis event in Portugal. 

