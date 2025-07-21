EN
    Tennis: Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev qualifies for 2025 Washington Open

    14:12, 21 July 2025

    Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan defeated Andrea Vavassori of Italy 7-5, 6-7 (9-11), 6-4 in the qualifying final of the ATP 500 event - the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington D.C., Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.  

    Photo credit: NOC RK

    The Kazakhstani is to take on Alexandre Müller of France in the first-round match.

    As reported previously, Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik has climbed into the Top 30 in the latest ATP Singles Rankings after winning the 2025 Gstaad title. 

