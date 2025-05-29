Tengizchevroil names new General Director

He will succeed Kevin Lyon, who has served as General Director since 2021.

Over his 31 years of experience, William Lacobie has held numerous operations and leadership roles in Chevron Business Units in the USA, Angola and Indonesia. Since 2021, he served as Managing Director of Chevron's Southern Africa Strategic Business Unit, where he oversaw oil and gas production assets in Angola and the Republic of Congo, including the large-scale Angola LNG facility. In this role, William Lacobie was recognized for being an effective leader, who championed the development of the local content and the workforce as well as supporting the wellbeing of local communities.

I am honored to join TCO as General Director at such a pivotal moment in its history. The Tengiz field is one of the most technically challenging fields in the world, and our company will remain focused on safe and reliable operations and supporting Kazakhstan’s economic development. I am eager to further strengthen our partnerships with the Government of Kazakhstan, our shareholders, and the communities where we live and operate, TCO’s incoming General Director William Lacobie said.

