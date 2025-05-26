CPC’s overall oil shipments to hit 1 billion tons this October

Nikolay Gorban announced the completion of repair works and commissioning of the oil pumping station Kropotkinskaya. Last year, KazTransOil and CPC built and put into operation a bypass segment connecting the CPC’s pipeline and KazTransOil’s oil pumping station named after Kassymov.

The meeting highlighted that this year the CPC’s carrying capacity has been boosted from 67 to 81.5 million tons per year, including from 53.7 to 72.5 million tons per year via the Kazakhstani section. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system's overall oil shipments are expected to hit 1 billion tons by October this year thanks to the CPC Debottlenecking Program.

Kazakh Premier Bektenov said that the government attaches special attention to uninterrupted operation of the CPC, which is Kazakhstan's primary export route, pledging all necessary support.

The CPC provided 4.4 billion tenge in funding to social projects last year as well as seeks to contribute to educational and healthcare infrastructure improvements this year.

Following the meeting, the interlocutors confirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation.

As reported previously, the CPC resumes oil transportation after the scheduled shutdown.