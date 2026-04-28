Tengizchevroil fined KZT 53.7M over excess emissions

In light of this finding, the Atyrau Regional Environmental Department initiated administrative proceedings against Tengizchevroil under the Administrative Offenses Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The department referred the cases to the Zhylyoi District Court.

Following the court proceedings, a ruling on April 20, 2026, found Tengizchevroil guilty and imposed an administrative fine of 53.7 million tenge.

As previously reported, KazTransOil and Tengizchevroil discussed bilateral cooperation.