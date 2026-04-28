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    Tengizchevroil fined KZT 53.7M over excess emissions

    15:05, 28 April 2026

    Tengizchevroil LLP exceeded pollutant emission standards, authorities said, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    TCO
    Photo source: gov.kz

    In light of this finding, the Atyrau Regional Environmental Department initiated administrative proceedings against Tengizchevroil under the Administrative Offenses Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The  department referred the cases to the Zhylyoi District Court.

    Following the court proceedings, a ruling on April 20, 2026, found Tengizchevroil guilty and imposed an administrative fine of 53.7 million tenge.

    As previously reported, KazTransOil and Tengizchevroil discussed bilateral cooperation.

    Tengiz TCO Environment Ecology Law and justice Oil and Gas Energy Atyrau region
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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