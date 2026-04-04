KazTransOil, Tengizchevroil discuss bilateral cooperation

The sides discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation.

Particular attention was given to strengthening partnership in export oil transportation routes. ️

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation and expressed readiness to maintain constructive dialogue across all areas of interaction.

JSC KazTransOil is an oil pipeline company of Kazakhstan that provides services for the transportation of oil to the domestic market, for transit, and for export. The company operates a network of 5,196 km of main oil pipelines, supported by 36 oil pumping stations and 68 oil heating furnaces.

Tengizchevroil is a leading company in Kazakhstan that produces oil, gas and associated products that fuels the modern economy. It operates on the 2.500 square kilometer project license area which includes the super giant Tengiz field, and a smaller but sizable Korolev field and several exploratory prospects.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that on the sidelines of CERAWeek in Houston (USA), Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov held a bilateral meeting with Chairman of the Board and CEO at Chevron Corporation, Michael Wirth. The sides discussed the status of the implementation of the largest oil and gas assets involving American capital.