Tenge deposits grow 13-fold in Kazakhstan over 10 years

Almaty accounted for 39% of all household deposits in Kazakhstan, the highest share among the regions. Astana followed with 25.4%, ahead of Karaganda region at 19.4%.

The highest shares of tenge-denominated deposits were recorded in Turkistan region at 96.9%, followed by Almaty region at 94.9% and Abai region at 94.4%.

As for foreign-currency deposits, Almaty accounted for 25.3% of the total, exceeding the national average. Astana held a 19% share, while Atyrau region accounted for 13.1%.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan exceeded state budget revenue target.