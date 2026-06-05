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    Tenge deposits grow 13-fold in Kazakhstan over 10 years

    14:41, 5 June 2026

    Tenge-denominated deposits in Kazakhstan have grown thirteenfold over the past decade, while deposits held in foreign currencies have fallen, Qazinform News Agency cites Ranking.kz.

    Tenge deposits grow 13-fold in Kazakhstan over 10 years
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform News Agency

    Almaty accounted for 39% of all household deposits in Kazakhstan, the highest share among the regions. Astana followed with 25.4%, ahead of Karaganda region at 19.4%.

    The highest shares of tenge-denominated deposits were recorded in Turkistan region at 96.9%, followed by Almaty region at 94.9% and Abai region at 94.4%.

    As for foreign-currency deposits, Almaty accounted for 25.3% of the total, exceeding the national average. Astana held a 19% share, while Atyrau region accounted for 13.1%.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan exceeded state budget revenue target.

    Tenge Currency Economy Finance and Budget Society Statistics
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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