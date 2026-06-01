Kazakhstan exceeds state budget revenue target

Republican budget revenues reached 100.9% of the planned target.

Revenue collections reached 7.41 trillion tenge, exceeding the planned figure of 7.34 trillion tenge by 66.7 billion tenge.

Republican budget revenues were up 25.1% from a year earlier, equivalent to an increase of 1.48 trillion tenge.

According to preliminary data, local budget revenues reached 4.05 trillion tenge, an increase of 95.1 billion tenge, or 2.4%, from a year earlier.

Tax revenues accounted for 97.7% of republican budget revenues excluding transfers. Collections exceeded the target, reaching 100.5% of the planned level, and increased by more than 30.6% year-on-year. The strongest gains were driven by value-added tax, corporate income tax, the mineral extraction tax, and export customs duties on crude oil.

The key drivers behind revenue growth included favorable global commodity prices, economic expansion, increased business activity, and tax reform measures.

The budget retains its development-oriented focus, with particular attention devoted to infrastructure projects intended to drive long-term economic growth and improve living standards.

Key development priorities include road construction and reconstruction, modernization of engineering and utility infrastructure, expansion of transport and logistics corridors, and projects in the energy, water supply, and digital sectors. The government said these initiatives would improve regional connectivity, broaden access to quality services, create jobs, and help attract additional private investment.

“Overall, the results of the first five months confirm the resilience of the budget’s revenue base, the positive dynamics of revenue collection amid growing economic activity, and the continued focus on maintaining the budget’s development-oriented status,” the Ministry of Finance said.

Earlier, the National Statistics Bureau reported that Kazakhstan's real GDP growth reached 6.5% year-over-year in 2025. By production approach, GDP amounted to KZT 159.5 million.