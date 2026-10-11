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    Legendary FC Kairat goalkeeper Alexander Ubykin passes away

    18:27, 11 October 2026

    Alexander Ubykin, a former Soviet footballer, renowned goalkeeper of FC Kairat, and Kazakhstani football coach, has passed away at the age of 73, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Legendary FC Kairat goalkeeper Alexander Ubykin passes away
    Photo credit: t.me/fc_kairat

    Ubykin played for Kairat from 1976 to 1987, making 257 appearances in Soviet league competitions. Following his retirement as a player, he devoted many years to coaching, including working within the Almaty-based club's structure.

    “FC Kairat extends its deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, friends, and everyone who knew Alexander Ubykin. His memory will forever remain part of our club's history and in the hearts of our supporters,” the club said in a statement.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that renowned composer, professor, and People's Artist of Kazakhstan Bakir Bayakhunov had passed away.

    FC Kairat Football Death
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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