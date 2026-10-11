Legendary FC Kairat goalkeeper Alexander Ubykin passes away

Ubykin played for Kairat from 1976 to 1987, making 257 appearances in Soviet league competitions. Following his retirement as a player, he devoted many years to coaching, including working within the Almaty-based club's structure.

“FC Kairat extends its deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, friends, and everyone who knew Alexander Ubykin. His memory will forever remain part of our club's history and in the hearts of our supporters,” the club said in a statement.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that renowned composer, professor, and People's Artist of Kazakhstan Bakir Bayakhunov had passed away.