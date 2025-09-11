Ten killed in road accident in Mangistau region

The accident occurred about 90 km from the village of Senek in Karakiya district, when the driver of a Toyota Hiace lost control and the vehicle veered off the road into a ditch, police said. The minibus was carrying several passengers.

Eight people were killed at the scene and two more died due to injuries sustained on the way to hospital. The driver and two other passengers were hospitalized with various injuries.

A criminal case has been launched and investigators are working to establish the circumstances of the crash, police said.

Law enforcement authorities extended condolences to the families of the victims and urged drivers to strictly observe traffic rules, speed limits and safety measures when transporting passengers.

