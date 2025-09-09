10 dead, over 40 injured after double-decker hit by train in central Mexico
At least 10 people were killed and over 40 others injured when a double-deck passenger bus was hit by a freight train in central Mexico on Monday, authorities said, Xinhua reports.
The collision occurred on the Atlacomulco-Maravatio federal highway in the Atlacomulco municipality, the State of Mexico, according to media reports.
The injured were transferred to a hospital while emergency agencies were working at the scene, the state's civil protection agency said in a post at around 8:30 a.m. local time, without specifying the exact time of the crash.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City of Mexico, the railway operator, expressed condolences to the victims' families after confirming the accident in a press release.
Its personnel were cooperating with authorities on site and called on the public to respect traffic signs and obey stop signs at railroad crossings to prevent accidents, reads the press release.
An online video showed that on a busy road where many cars were waiting, the double-decker slowly crossed the tracks and was then hit by the train and pushed forward along the railway.
According to local media, the State of Mexico's Attorney General's Office initiated a probe to determine the circumstances of the accident and find the driver, who was absent from the scene.
The state's video surveillance system said the highway was closed in both directions while rescue and forensic work continued.
