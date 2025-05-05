EN
    Ten die, 70 injured in China boat capsize accident

    13:32, 5 May 2025

    The last missing person in a boat capsize incident in southwest China's Guizhou Province has been confirmed dead, according to local rescue headquarters, Xinhua reported.

    China
    Photo credit: @AJEnglish/ X

    All those involved in the boat capsize accident have been found as of 12:45 pm local time on Monday, with 10 people dead, 70 injured and 4 uninjured.

    Four boats capsized in sudden strong winds in a river of Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sunday afternoon, plunging 84 individuals into the water. Provincial authorities have deployed nearly 500 emergency responders to coordinate rescue efforts. The aftermath handling of the accident is still proceeding.

    Earlier it was reported that the number of earthquake victims in the collapse of the State Audit Office building under construction in Bangkok has reached 74

    World News Incidents China Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
