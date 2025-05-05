Ten die, 70 injured in China boat capsize accident

All those involved in the boat capsize accident have been found as of 12:45 pm local time on Monday, with 10 people dead, 70 injured and 4 uninjured.

Four boats capsized in sudden strong winds in a river of Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sunday afternoon, plunging 84 individuals into the water. Provincial authorities have deployed nearly 500 emergency responders to coordinate rescue efforts. The aftermath handling of the accident is still proceeding.

Death toll rises to 9 after boat capsizing in SW #China 🙏🏻



Sudden strong winds overturned 4 boats in Liuguang River, Bijie, #Guizhou. 84 people fell into the water—83 have been found, 9 confirmed dead, 70 hospitalized with no life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/NXzssEZL58 — Bridging News (@BridgingNews_) May 5, 2025

#BREAKING : 10 dead after sudden winds flipped 4 boats in Guizhou, China — 84 plunged into the river, 70 hospitalized pic.twitter.com/LdVTQjY84r — upuknews (@upuknews1) May 5, 2025

Earlier it was reported that the number of earthquake victims in the collapse of the State Audit Office building under construction in Bangkok has reached 74