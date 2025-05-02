EN
    Death toll from Bangkok building collapse climbs to 74

    13:13, 2 May 2025

     The number of earthquake victims in the collapse of the State Audit Office building under construction in Bangkok has reached 74, the capital's administration said, TASS reports. 

    Rescue services continue their operation as 20 people remain trapped beneath the debris of the 30-storey structure. Director of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department’s Bangkok office, Suriyachai Rawiwan, stated that "rescuers are engaged in retrieving the 10 bodies of the dead construction workers, the access to which is restricted by reinforced concrete slabs."

    An 8.2-magnitude earthquake occurred on March 28 in Myanmar. Thailand was also affected by it, with heavy shaking felt in Bangkok and its surroundings, as well as in the northern, northeastern, central and southern regions of the kingdom.

    As written before, a 30-story building collapses in Thailand's Bangkok after strong tremor, people feared trapped.

