Temperatures to drop in larger part of Kazakhstan March 25

According to Kazhydromet, a cold anticyclone is to move past the west, north and center of Kazakhstan, bringing the weather with no precipitation and colder temperatures.

Due to fronts, the rest of the country is to expect precipitation as rain and snow, while the southeast is to brace for heavy precipitation as well as black ice.

The country is to see fog and high wind as well as blizzard in the east and dust storm in the south.

