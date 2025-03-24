Rain and snow to batter most of Kazakhstan March 24
09:36, 24 March 2025
The National Weather Agecny Kazhydromet has released the weather forecast report for Kazakhstan for March 24, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Due to fronts, unstable weather conditions are to linger in most parts of the country, resulting in rain and snow.
Kazakhstan is to expect heavy rain in the south as well as heavy precipitation as rain and snow in the southeast and west.
The county is to brace for fog, high wind as well as black ice in the north and east and thunderstorm in the south.