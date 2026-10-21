Temperatures in Kazakhstan to drop to -10°C later this week
Temperatures across Kazakhstan are expected to fall to as low as -10°C by the end of the week as a cold anticyclone moves into the country, bringing snow and ending the current period of rain and strong winds, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.
According to forecasters, the cold weather will first affect western Kazakhstan before spreading to other regions. Between October 22 and 24, precipitation is expected to gradually stop as the anticyclone moves across the country.
In northern and eastern Kazakhstan, nighttime temperatures will gradually drop from 0°C to +5°C to between -5°C and -10°C.
Southern regions will also experience colder weather. Nighttime temperatures are forecast to fall to between -2°C and -7°C, while daytime temperatures are expected to range from +2°C to +7°C.
Earlier, Qazinform reported five regions of Kazakhstan had been warned of zero visibility and black ice.