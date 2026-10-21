Temperatures in Kazakhstan to drop to -10°C later this week

According to forecasters, the cold weather will first affect western Kazakhstan before spreading to other regions. Between October 22 and 24, precipitation is expected to gradually stop as the anticyclone moves across the country.

In northern and eastern Kazakhstan, nighttime temperatures will gradually drop from 0°C to +5°C to between -5°C and -10°C.

Southern regions will also experience colder weather. Nighttime temperatures are forecast to fall to between -2°C and -7°C, while daytime temperatures are expected to range from +2°C to +7°C.

Earlier, Qazinform reported five regions of Kazakhstan had been warned of zero visibility and black ice.