Five regions of Kazakhstan warned of zero visibility and black ice

The adverse weather is expected in the Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, and Abai regions.

Road surfaces may become slippery in some areas. Drivers are advised adjust their speed to weather and road conditions and maintain a safe following distance.

Weather forecast for the coming days

According to Kazhydromet, heavy precipitation will batter the Pavlodar region on October 20. Rain and snow are forecast in eastern parts of the country on October 21 and 22.

Black ice is expected in the northern and eastern regions, while strong wind gusts and fog are forecast across much of the country. Southern regions are not expected to receive significant precipitation.