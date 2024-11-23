Telegram office to open in Astana in near future

"Presently, we are working on opening a Telegram office. A regional office is a very big goal that has already been achieved. Because they will serve the region from here. Secondly, we have established very close interaction and integrated them with our law enforcement agencies. It means, they are ready to quickly analyze and monitor the illegal content that may appear in Telegram. If the law is violated, they are ready to block it. There were some cases as data leaks in the past, they analyzed and blocked it," said Madiyev during the Uade program on the Jibek Joly TV channel

According to him, the opening of the Telegram office will provide Kazakhstani developers with jobs.

"Now we are assisting the company in its registration with the AIFC. To my mind, the office will start operating in the nearest month or two,” the minister added.