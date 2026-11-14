Microsoft 365 services fully restored after global outage

The U.S. technology giant announced Saturday that all affected services were back online, bringing an end to disruptions that prevented users around the world from accessing essential communication and productivity tools.

Services for individual customers had already been restored by 11:10 a.m. Friday, while a backlog of emails accumulated during the outage had also been cleared, according to the company.

The disruption affected users across multiple countries, leaving many unable to send or receive emails, manage calendars, or participate in online meetings.

Outage-monitoring website Downdetector recorded reports of service problems in 74 countries and regions within approximately an hour of the incident.

The disruption also affected businesses and government systems, including Japan's government information infrastructure.

According to Reuters, the incident was among the longest-lasting Microsoft 365 outages and marked the second major disruption of the year, following a similar incident in January.

Microsoft said the technical problem had been resolved and that a detailed report would be released once its investigation was complete.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Microsoft had apologized to customers for the global outage affecting Outlook, Teams, and other services, saying it was working to restore operations.