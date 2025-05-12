Tehran hosts International Book Fair, brings together over 3,000 publishers

The event featured prominent figures such as Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Saleh Shariati, foreign diplomats, and various cultural and artistic personalities during the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

Iraq’s Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Ahmed Fakak Al Badrani also attended the ceremony. The Iranian and Iraqi culture ministers visited Iraq’s pavilion, where Saleh Shariati presented Al-Badrani with a valuable book featuring the works of renowned Iranian painter Mahmoud Farshchian.

In an interview with an IRNA correspondent on the sidelines of the ceremony, the Iranian minister said that cultural diplomacy plays a crucial role in enhancing relations among nations and governments, highlighting the historical commonalities between Iran and Iraq.

During the opening ceremony, the parliament speaker said that culture is the primary element for progress in Iran, adding that the Islamic system views books as the essence of human knowledge.

Qalibaf referenced Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s emphasis on studying, saying that the main mission of the Islamic government is to promote intellectual development and expand knowledge.

It is worth reminding the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025 featured over 2,000 events.