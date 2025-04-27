Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025 features over 2,000 events

He noted that the 34th edition of the fair features over 1,400 exhibitors from 96 countries, with more than 20 new countries joining.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Tunaiji explained that the programme includes children’s activities, community-focused initiatives for all segments of society, particularly the youth, as well as special events centred on culinary culture. The ADIBF also includes an advanced technology section, "Digital Square," showcasing the latest innovations in the publishing industry.

He affirmed that the fair places special focus on Emirati publishers, providing a platform to showcase their experience and achievements in the publishing industry, while fostering joint publishing and translation programmes with Arab and international publishers.

He also mentioned that ADIBF provides significant space for e-books and technology, providing attendees with a look at the latest trends in publishing. The "Arts Corner" will showcase creative projects related to book production, while the "Poetry Majlis" will feature both traditional and modern poetry, highlighting local and Arab literary movements.

Al Tunaiji concluded that the fair’s rich and diverse offerings reflect its growing importance as a leading global cultural platform in the publishing industry.

Earlier Kazinform reported, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the 34th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) officially opened yesterday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The event will run until 5th May 2025.