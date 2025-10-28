Teenager remains in coma following fatal Aktobe crash

According to the regional healthcare department, all six victims were transported to medical facilities in Aktobe.

The condition of the minor is assessed as critical; the child has multiple injuries. The patient is currently in the intensive care unit of the regional children's hospital.

"Specialists are closely monitoring his condition and following the recommendations of Kazakhstan's acting chief pediatric neurosurgeon. Four victims are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of City Multidisciplinary Hospital No. 1. Three of them are conscious and their condition is improving," the Aktobe Region Health Department confirmed. "One patient is still in a coma. Another victim is receiving treatment at the Aktobe Regional Medical Center. This patient is in the ICU and is conscious."

Earlier, a fatal collision of a DAF truck and a GAZelle passenger van, causing the death of twelve people, occurred on the Samara–Shymkent highway near Bel'kopa village, Aiteke Bi District, Aktobe region.