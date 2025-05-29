Three teens dead after car rams into tree in Almaty region

Photos from the scene have surfaced on social media. Reports indicate that a teenage boy took his parents' car without permission and went for a drive with three friends, leading to the fatal crash.

The Almaty region police department reported that a Mitsubishi Galant vehicle driven by a minor crashed at the 44th kilometer of the Tonkeris–Baiserke–Karaoy road at around 4:20 am on May 27.

"Preliminary reports suggest the driver lost control, causing the car to crash into a tree. The driver and one passenger died at the scene. Two passengers were rushed to the hospital, where, despite efforts to save them, one of them passed away," the police press service said.

A criminal case has been launched, and a pre-trial investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the crash.

