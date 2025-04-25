EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    2 killed in car crash in Zhetysu region

    07:35, 25 April 2025

    A vehicle overturned on the Almaty–Oskemen highway in Zhetysu region, resulting in the death of two people, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    2 killed in overturned vehicle crash in Zhetysu region
    Photo credit: Kazinform News Agency

    The regional police department has launched a criminal investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.

    "According to preliminary data, the driver of the vehicle lost control of the steering and caused the car to overturn. As a result, both the driver and a passenger of the Mercedes died," the regional police department’s press service reported.

    Earlier, it was reported that four people had been killed in a road accident in Almaty region.

    Incidents Road accidents Accidents Death Zhetysu region
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All