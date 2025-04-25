2 killed in car crash in Zhetysu region
07:35, 25 April 2025
A vehicle overturned on the Almaty–Oskemen highway in Zhetysu region, resulting in the death of two people, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The regional police department has launched a criminal investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.
"According to preliminary data, the driver of the vehicle lost control of the steering and caused the car to overturn. As a result, both the driver and a passenger of the Mercedes died," the regional police department’s press service reported.
Earlier, it was reported that four people had been killed in a road accident in Almaty region.