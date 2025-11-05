Technology should strengthen trust, not destroy it — Vice Minister Iskakov

Iskakov’s words sounded like a warning: technology must not be introduced thoughtlessly — it should strengthen trust, not erode it.

The Vice Minister emphasized that journalism cannot ignore new tools, but professionalism remains key.

“If we do not use all technological innovations, we will simply lose our competitiveness. Kazakhstan’s media sphere must make full use of new technologies. Without this, we will not be able to meet the new standards of journalism,” he said.

According to Iskakov, the ministry is already laying the groundwork for the legislative regulation of artificial intelligence, including through a forthcoming law on AI. At the same time, the government plans to encourage the use of neural networks in media production, but only when it enhances analytical depth and substance.

“We will promote the use of artificial intelligence only to improve analysis, depth, and content, but we must apply all new technologies very carefully and precisely,” he noted.

Still, Iskakov stressed that even in the digital era, audience trust must remain the top priority. Without it, no technology can save the industry from a crisis of perception.

He outlined the direction, highlighting that Kazakhstan intends to pursue technological renewal without undermining the essence of journalism. Artificial intelligence should help people see deeper, not think for them.

Earlier, at the Astana Think Tank Forum 2025, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev also underscored the country’s principled position on responsible and fair use of technology.