Fair AI for all: Kazakhstan pushes for global rules on artificial intelligence

At the beginning of his remarks, Ashikbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

“We must make the creation of a world without nuclear weapons the main moral goal of humanity in the 21st century,” he said.

He underlined that Kazakhstan is ready to contribute to efforts aimed at reducing the threat of weapons of mass destruction. The Deputy Minister also recalled Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish an international agency for biological security under the auspices of the United Nations to prevent the devastating consequences of pandemics and bioterrorism.

A significant part of Ashikbayev’s speech focused on digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

“Access to AI must be fair, open, and non-discriminatory,” he emphasized. “This is not simply about technological capabilities - it is about equal opportunity, digital sovereignty of states, and equitable participation of all countries in shaping our shared future.”

He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to actively engage in the UN-led global dialogue on AI, which aims to develop coordinated approaches and regulatory standards while ensuring inclusivity and responsibility in the use of new technologies.

Ashikbayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s growing role in promoting the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, noting the establishment of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Astana. The Centre will serve as a hub for strengthening cooperation in addressing social, economic, and environmental challenges across the region.

He also announced that the Regional Climate Summit in Astana in 2026 will bring together Central Asian nations to align their climate strategies and advance collective solutions. Kazakhstan, he said, remains strongly committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, taking a pragmatic approach that balances renewable energy development with the continued role of traditional sectors vital for national growth and energy security.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that Central Asia is once again becoming a key link in global connectivity, reviving its historical role along the Great Silk Road.

“Today, Kazakhstan alone accounts for over 80% of all overland freight shipments from China to Europe,” he said.

He noted that major infrastructure and transport initiatives - including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, China’s Belt and Road Initiative, and the EU’s Global Gateway - demonstrate the region’s growing importance in strengthening economic cooperation, global stability, and mutual trust.

Concluding his address, Ashikbayev urged the international community to prioritize dialogue and confidence-building over geopolitical confrontation and sanctions.

“Sanctions and polarization harm not only the parties involved but also third countries and the global economy as a whole,” he said. “Unity, political will, and constructive dialogue are essential to ensure peace and stability in today’s world.”

Yerzhan Ashikbayev reaffirmed that Kazakhstan will continue to promote multilateralism, the rule of international law, and regional cooperation as the foundation for a secure and balanced global order in the 21st century.

