Team Kazakhstan’s schedule at Milano Cortina 2026 for February 17

Kazakh athletes’ schedule for February 17 is as follows (all times are in Kazakhstan time):

02:00 pm. – Nordic combined: Large hill and pursuit race (Chingiz Rakparov)

02:45 pm. – In freestyle skiing aerials, Ayana Zholdas, Assan Assylkhan, Sherzod Khashirbayev, Dinmukhammed Raiymkulov, and Roman Ivanov will compete in the qualification round.

10:45 pm. – Figure skating: Women’s Short Program (Sofya Samodelkina)

A total of 36 Kazakh athletes are competing in ten sports at the Games.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on Kazakhstan’s results at the Winter Olympics on February 16.