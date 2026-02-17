Kazakhstan’s results at Winter Olympics on Feb 16

In alpine skiing, Rostislav Khokhlov finished 69th in the men’s slalom event.

In short track speed skating, both Kazakh athletes competing in the men’s 500m advanced through qualification. Abzal Azhgaliyev secured direct qualification by winning his heat, while Denis Nikisha progressed as one of the fastest third-place finishers across all qualifying races.

In the team ski jumping competition, Kazakhstan’s national team finished in 11th place.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov, a 21-year-old from Almaty, delivered the performance of his life to claim Kazakhstan’s first Olympic gold in figure skating.