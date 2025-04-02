Team Kazakhstan's results on Day 2 of World Boxing Cup stage

Only Daniyal Saparbay (+90kg) secured a win. He defeated Narender Berwal of India and advanced to the semifinals.

Anita Adisheva (54kg) lost to Wiktoria Rogalinska of Poland.

In the 60kg category, Talgat Syrymbetov was defeated by Luiz De Oliveira of Brazil. Nurzat Ongarov (50kg) also wrapped up his participation in the tournament after losing to Asilbek Jalilov of Uzbekistan.

Almat Abduali (65kg) was stunned by Yuri Falcao of Brazil.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Altynbek has reached the World Boxing Cup stage quarterfinals.