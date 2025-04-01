EN
    Kazakhstan’s Altynbek reaches World Boxing Cup stage quarterfinals

    12:39, 1 April 2025

    Kazakh boxer Nursultan Altynbek won his 1/8 final match at the World Boxing Cup stage in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    He cruised into the 55kg quarterfinal of the tournament.

    Altynbek defeated Michael Trindade of Brazil by judges' decision. He will face Bilal Benali of France in the quarterfinals.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's roster for the first World Boxing Cup stage has been revealed.

    Boxing Sport Kazakhstan Brazil
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
