Kazakhstan’s Altynbek reaches World Boxing Cup stage quarterfinals
12:39, 1 April 2025
Kazakh boxer Nursultan Altynbek won his 1/8 final match at the World Boxing Cup stage in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
He cruised into the 55kg quarterfinal of the tournament.
Altynbek defeated Michael Trindade of Brazil by judges' decision. He will face Bilal Benali of France in the quarterfinals.
