Team Kazakhstan's results on Day 1 of World Boxing Championships

The tournament, held under the World Boxing Federation and recognized by the International Olympic Committee, brought together 540 boxers from 66 countries. Kazakhstan is competing with its strongest team, participating in all 20 weight categories – 10 for men and 10 for women.

On the first day, Kazakhstan suffered its defeat. Elina Bazarova (54 kg) lost 0:5 to Uzbekistan’s Nigina Uktamova, handing the Uzbek team the upper hand in this unofficial Central Asian showdown.

In the men’s 90 kg category, Kazakhstan’s Sagyndyk Togambay faced home boxer Isaac Okoh from England. The match was closely contested, with every point hotly disputed. In the end, the judges awarded the victory to Togambay, 3:2. In the round of 16, Togambay will meet Jack Marley of Ireland, one of the top contenders in this weight class.

The 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool is set to run till September 14.

Today, Karina Ibragimova (57 kg) will face Greece’s Panagiota Kouzilou, and Aida Abikeyeva (65 kg) will fight Hungary’s Luca Hamori.

