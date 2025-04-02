EN
    Team Kazakhstan’s results at WTT Feeder Otocec in Slovenia

    16:31, 2 April 2025

    The WTT Feeder Otocec II international table tennis tournament in Otocec, Slovenia, is nearing its end, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Team Kazakhstan has the following results:

    Zauresh Akasheva and Sarvinoz Mirkadirova defeated Katarina Strazar and Lea Paulin of Slovenia with a score of 3:1 in the ⅛ final. Then, the Kazakh female duo lost to Takeya Misuzu and Akae Kaho of Japan with a score of 1:3 in the quarterfinal match.

    Kazakhstan’s Aidos Kenzhigulov and Sanzhar Zhubanov was knocked out by Austria’s Maciej Kolodziejczyk and Croatia’s Ivor Ban with a score of 1:3 in the Men's Doubles ⅛ final.

    In the Men’s Singles 1/16 final, Kirill Gerassimenko was stunned by Joe Seyfried of France with a score of 2:3.

    As reported earlier, Kirill Gerassimenko has become the absolute national table tennis champion of Kazakhstan.

