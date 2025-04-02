Team Kazakhstan’s results at WTT Feeder Otocec in Slovenia
The WTT Feeder Otocec II international table tennis tournament in Otocec, Slovenia, is nearing its end, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan has the following results:
Zauresh Akasheva and Sarvinoz Mirkadirova defeated Katarina Strazar and Lea Paulin of Slovenia with a score of 3:1 in the ⅛ final. Then, the Kazakh female duo lost to Takeya Misuzu and Akae Kaho of Japan with a score of 1:3 in the quarterfinal match.
Kazakhstan’s Aidos Kenzhigulov and Sanzhar Zhubanov was knocked out by Austria’s Maciej Kolodziejczyk and Croatia’s Ivor Ban with a score of 1:3 in the Men's Doubles ⅛ final.
In the Men’s Singles 1/16 final, Kirill Gerassimenko was stunned by Joe Seyfried of France with a score of 2:3.
As reported earlier, Kirill Gerassimenko has become the absolute national table tennis champion of Kazakhstan.