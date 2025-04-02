Team Kazakhstan’s results at WTT Feeder Otocec in Slovenia

Team Kazakhstan has the following results:

Zauresh Akasheva and Sarvinoz Mirkadirova defeated Katarina Strazar and Lea Paulin of Slovenia with a score of 3:1 in the ⅛ final. Then, the Kazakh female duo lost to Takeya Misuzu and Akae Kaho of Japan with a score of 1:3 in the quarterfinal match.

Kazakhstan’s Aidos Kenzhigulov and Sanzhar Zhubanov was knocked out by Austria’s Maciej Kolodziejczyk and Croatia’s Ivor Ban with a score of 1:3 in the Men's Doubles ⅛ final.

In the Men’s Singles 1/16 final, Kirill Gerassimenko was stunned by Joe Seyfried of France with a score of 2:3.

As reported earlier, Kirill Gerassimenko has become the absolute national table tennis champion of Kazakhstan.