Team Kazakhstan’s results at International Fencing Federation Senior World Cup in Hungary

French fencer Sebastien Patrice won the individual Men’s Sabre event.

Ranked 59th, Bakdaulet Kuralbekuly demonstrated the best performance among Kazakh athletes.

Artem Sarkisyan claimed the 77th place, Zhanat Nabiyev – 93rd, Nazarbay Sattarkhan – 131st, Artur Chuprakov – 143rd, and Kuanysh Ergashbay – 230th.

Kazakhstan took the 15th spot in the team event.

