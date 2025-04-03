EN
    Team Kazakhstan’s results at International Fencing Federation Senior World Cup in Hungary

    16:45, 3 April 2025

    The International Fencing Federation Senior World Cup stage wrapped up in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    French fencer Sebastien Patrice won the individual Men’s Sabre event.

    Ranked 59th, Bakdaulet Kuralbekuly demonstrated the best performance among Kazakh athletes.

    Artem Sarkisyan claimed the 77th place, Zhanat Nabiyev – 93rd, Nazarbay Sattarkhan – 131st, Artur Chuprakov – 143rd, and Kuanysh Ergashbay – 230th.

    Kazakhstan took the 15th spot in the team event.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s results at the FIE Fencing World Cup stage in Marrakech have been released.

