Kazakhstan wraps up its performance in FIE Fencing World Cup stage in Marrakech

Securing 18th place, Ruslan Kurbanov showed the best result among Kazakhstani fencers.

Nikita Zhulinskiy secured the 41st place, Mikhail Kuzmin – 51st, Elmir Alimzhanov – 74th, Kiril Pavlov – 89th, Vadim Sharlaimov – 92nd, Yerlik Sertay – 98th, Alexandr Fedotov – 140th, Angsar Kassen – 203rd, and Nariman Ualikhan – 229th.

Team Kazakhstan was ranked 17th in the team event.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's fencer Kirill Prokhodov has claimed a bronze medal at the 2025 Cadets and Juniors Asian Fencing Championship in Kuwait.