Team Kazakhstan's results at Dushanbe Grand Slam

Nuradil Alzhan claimed third place in the -60 kg weight category.

Askar Narkulov (-81 kg) and Daniil Krylov (-90 kg) both advanced to the final block. However, they were defeated in their decisive bouts and finished in fifth place.

To note, the 2026 Dushanbe Grand Slam judo tournament started in Tajikistan on May 1.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s judokas had secured five medals in the individual and a silver in the mixed team event at the Asian Championships in Ordos, China.