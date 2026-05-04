EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Team Kazakhstan's results at Dushanbe Grand Slam

    13:12, 4 May 2026

    The 2026 Dushanbe Grand Slam judo tournament has wrapped up in Tajikistan, where Kazakhstan’s athletes secured one bronze medal, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Team Kazakhstan's results at Dushanbe Grand Slam
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Nuradil Alzhan claimed third place in the -60 kg weight category.

    Askar Narkulov (-81 kg) and Daniil Krylov (-90 kg) both advanced to the final block. However, they were defeated in their decisive bouts and finished in fifth place.

    To note, the 2026 Dushanbe Grand Slam judo tournament started in Tajikistan on May 1.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s judokas had secured five medals in the individual and a silver in the mixed team event at the Asian Championships in Ordos, China.

    Judo Sport Kazakhstan Tajikistan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All