Team Kazakhstan bags several awards at Asian Rowing and Canoeing Championships in Nanchang

According to the Directorate for Development of Sport, Sergey Yemelyanov has become a 10-time Asian champion after securing gold in the canoe double 500m event paired with Rufina Isakova. The duo also claimed victory in the same event last year at the continental qualifying championships in Tokyo.

Kazakhstan’s women’s team claimed gold in the 500m kayak race, finishing ahead of China, which took silver, and Japan, which earned bronze.

Photo credit: The Directorate for Development of Sport

World Championship bronze medalist Viktor Stepanov took silver in the 200m canoe singles. China’s Yuebin Yu claimed gold, and Japan’s Ryo Naganuma took 3rd place.

Olga Shmeleva sweeped bronze in the 200m kayak race, bringing her total in Nanchang to three gold and two bronze medals.

Anastasia Berezovskaya finished fifth in the 500m kayak final, while the pair of Bekarys Ramatulla and Sergey Tokarnitskiy placed ninth.

The Kazakhstan national rowing team has claimed four gold, four silver and four bronze medals.

26 rowers represent Kazakhstan at the continental championship.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s judo team has grabbed four medals, including two silver and two bronze, at the 2025 Judo Grand Slam in Astana.