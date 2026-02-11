Team Kazakhstan’s female skiers to continue Olympic medal hunt in dual moguls

Yuliya Galysheva finished the Final 1 of the women's moguls in 14th place with a score of 72.34, ahead of her teammates Anastassiya Gorodko and Ayaulum Amrenova (72.15 and 68.47) – 15th and 18th, respectively.

Three athletes are set to continue their run in the women’s dual moguls, which is making its debut at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Italian cyclist Christian Scaroni of Kazakhstan’s XDS Astana Team claimed overall victory at the Tour of Oman, crossing the finish line first on the final stage.