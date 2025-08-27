EN
    Team Kazakhstan wins bronze at 16th Asian Shooting Championships

    20:43, 27 August 2025

    Kazakhstan’s trap shooting team claimed a bronze medal at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan’s Aizhan Dosmagambetova and Alisher Aisalbayev secured third place in the mixed team trap event, earning a bronze medal, while another bronze was awarded to Taipei.

    China and Kuwait will face off in the final for the gold medal.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s medal tally has risen to 10 at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships.

    Sport Kazakhstan Shymkent
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
