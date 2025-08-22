Kazakhstan’s medal tally rises to 10 at 16th Asian Shooting Championships
Team Kazakhstan added another silver to the country’s medal tally at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan’s Eduard Yechshenko and Anastasia Molchanova won a silver medal in the mixed skeet team event.
Team China claimed gold, while bronze went to Qatar and India.
