    Kazakhstan’s medal tally rises to 10 at 16th Asian Shooting Championships

    21:11, 22 August 2025

    Team Kazakhstan added another silver to the country’s medal tally at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Kazakhstan’s Eduard Yechshenko and Anastasia Molchanova won a silver medal in the mixed skeet team event.

    Team China claimed gold, while bronze went to Qatar and India.

    As reported previously, Kazakhstan wins 9 medals at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships. 

