Team Kazakhstan wins back-to-back international robotics Olympiad

The ministry said in a statement that Kazakhstani students not only won the first place, but also earned two top prizes in the most prestigious nominations among teams from 190 countries. The top prizes won include GRAND CHALLENGE AWARD (gold) and ALBERT EINSTEIN AWARD (gold), it added.

The winning team was made up of Dosymzhan Rashat, Ilyas Daulet, Alikhan Orynbasarov, Madiyar Asetuly, and Nurasyl Tursymbayev from 9-10 grades of NIS Almaty-Medeu school. The team was led by coaches Dulat Baitulenov, Nurdaulet Dosmagambet, and Asylbek Murzakhmetov.

Thus, Team Kazakhstan’s made history with a fourth victory in a row after claiming 2022, 2023, and 2024 titles.

This 2025 FIRST Global Challenge’s theme Eco-Equilibrium was devoted to addressing global environmental issues and preserving biodiversity.

As reported earlier, Kazakh school students win four medals at the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics.