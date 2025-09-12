Team Kazakhstan wins at the start of Davis Cup

The two teams had met twice before: South Korea won 5–0 in 2007, but Kazakhstan delivered a decisive 5–0 payback in Astana in 2010.

Alexander Shevchenko and former world No. 19 Chung Hyeon stepped onto the court in the first match of the tournament.

Shevchenko clinched a straight-sets victory, 6–4, 6–3, in just an hour and a half. It was his second singles win for Team Kazakhstan in the Davis Cup.

Thanks to Shevchenko’s success, Kazakhstan has taken the lead in the tie. Alexander Bublik is scheduled to play next against Kwon Soonwoo, champion of the Astana Open 2021.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has revealed its squad to take on South Korea in the upcoming match in the Davis Cup World Group 1 Play-offs following the draw in Chuncheon.